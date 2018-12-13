Ticker
Thursday Putnam Update

The nation's No. 7 offensive guard prospect is closing in on an announcement.

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam is now done with in-home visits from college coaches and is quickly approaching a decision.

After touching base with Putnam and a number of contacts last night and again this morning, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on this blue-chip prospect who has 30 offers just under a week out from the early National Signing Day.

THURSDAY UPDATE ON 4-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN WILL PUTNAM

