 TigerIllustrated - Thursday Travis Shaw Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-12 11:12:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Travis Shaw Update

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

Tigerillustrated.com has an update on five-star defensive tackle recruit and longtime Clemson target Travis Shaw in this Thursday update, courtesy of Rivals.com analysts Adam Gorney and Adam Friedman.

THURSDAY TRAVIS SHAW UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}