Thursday Travis Shaw Update

Tigerillustrated.com has an update on five-star defensive tackle recruit and longtime Clemson target Travis Shaw in this Thursday update, courtesy of Rivals.com analysts Adam Gorney and Adam Friedman .

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!