It's hard to top the assemblage of talent that the NFL came to scout at Clemson's Pro Day today.

But next year's edition could be quite a spectacle in its own right.

When you become really good at recruiting talented players to your campus, you become used to Clemson being a popular spot on the Pro Day circuit.

You also become accustomed to decorated players leaving with eligibility remaining.