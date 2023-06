BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's coaching staff is still awaiting its first commitment from an offensive lineman.

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with highly-regarded target Fletcher Westphal of Leesburg, Va.

Westphal, one of the top O-line prospects on Clemson's offer board, was just in Clemson two weeks ago where at one point on a Friday evening he spent an hour and a half talking with Dabo Swinney at Lake Hartwell.

THURSDAY WESTPHAL UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!