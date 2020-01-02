THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | The most successful decade in Clemson football history has come to a close, with Dabo Swinney riding the wave by continuing to insist the best is yet to come.

A wealth of talent has matriculated through Death Valley over the last 10 years.

In part one of this two-part feature, Tigerillustrated.com unveils the best of the best that made our Clemson All-Decade Team.