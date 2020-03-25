CLEMSON | Joseph Ngata had 17 catches as a freshman last season, same number as Tee Higgins during his freshman year in 2017.

Higgins was considered an emerging sensation in 2018, and it was largely related to the show he put on in the 11th game of 2017.

Higgins had six catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns that day against The Citadel.

That's really the only thing Ngata was missing last season, relative to the comparison with Higgins: A mammoth day against a completely overmatched FCS opponent.

As we're assessing the present and future of Ngata and fellow sophomore Frank Ladson, it's clear they didn't match the overflowing hype that came from the coaching staff during August camp.

But it's also clear, from history, that we probably shouldn't consider it a big deal.