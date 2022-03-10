Time to deliver

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney hesitated to even say it, for good reason.

He's been burned a bit in the past by lavishing praise upon Joseph Ngata.

Including three years ago before Ngata had played a college snap.

"I saw pretty quickly in the spring that this guy, this guy is wired unlike your typical freshman -- mentally and physically," Swinney said then.

"He's got a bright, bright future. Bright, bright future. The great ones, it don't take long. It don't take long to see it when they're ready and ahead of the curve."

This was in August of 2019, which seems like 10 years ago. Clemson was coming off 44-16, and it didn't seem at all crazy to think Clemson was headed for a couple more national titles and a 45-0 record before Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL.

Back then if you said NIL, most folks would think you were talking about NLI (National Letter of Intent). If you said portal, most folks would look around for a Porta-John.