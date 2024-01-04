BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

When Will Shipley careened to the sideline turf six days ago at the close of a crucial kickoff return, it seemed bad. Shipley himself looked devastated as he was carted off the field minutes later.

The MRI Shipley underwent later revealed remarkably good news: No structural damage, and basically a hyperextension of the knee.

And then yesterday Shipley announced he was gone for the NFL.

Did his knee injury change everything? Feels that way.

Far be it from us, or anyone, to second-guess or criticize the decision, but the timing of the decision leaves Clemson with little to no room for roster response.

