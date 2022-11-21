The New NIKE Clemson Pegasus shoes are now ON SALE at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- You don't have to go back very far to find the last instance of South Carolina entering this rivalry game with abundant hope.

The final score of 30-0 tends to wash away the vibe and narratives that accompanied the game going in.

The SEC Network crew even got a bit carried away that night, as play-by-play man Taylor Zarzour fist-bumped color man Matt Stinchcomb while saying: "Are you ready for this?"

A few moments later:

"It seems like a fair fight this year, given the way the Gamecocks are playing currently and all the adversity that Clemson has faced this season."

As it turned out, Clemson's 2021 decline meant nothing. And neither did the uplifting victories over Florida and Auburn that Shane Beamer's first team carried into the game.

The night-game environment at Williams-Brice, plus a team that had been supposedly toughened by the supposedly brutal SEC wars, was supposed to put Clemson in some danger.