BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, what we've picked up on Tom Allen's role as a recruiter while serving as defensive coordinator at Penn State under James Franklin.

Also, we have more insight on his ties to the state of Florida and of course Midwest.

And details on Allen setting Clemson's defensive offer board, what he brings to the table as a recruiter and more.

TOM ALLEN THE RECRUITER (For subscribers-only)