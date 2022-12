This week South Carolina's social-media team released a mash-up of content commemorating last week's conquest of Clemson, its 40-game home winning streak, its playoff hopes and maybe even its sanity.

Included was a locker-room address from Shane Beamer, either before the game or at halftime, featuring him issuing a promise that DJ Uiagalelei was going to give the Gamecocks a turnover.

And sure enough came that fourth-quarter lob right into the arms of a Gamecocks' defensive back to suck the air out of Death Valley.

And sure enough came another fumble from Antonio Williams to send most orange-clad fans for the exits.

It didn't take any keen predictive insight for Beamer to forecast Clemson being loose with the football. That's been the hard-and-fast rule of late for this team.