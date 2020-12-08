TigerIllustrated - Tonya McElrathbey appears on The Clemson Dubcast

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Tonya McElrathbey, mother of Ray Ray and Fahmarr McElrathbey, joined longtime Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to reflect on the wild ride that led to her sons' celebrity -- and her sobriety.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Disney has produced a movie based on Ray Ray's decision to take custody of his younger brother in 2006 when Ray Ray was a member of Clemson's football team.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's commitments | Clemson's junior commitments | Tuesday A.M. Recruiting Update | Clemson 4-star target nears decision | Monday Insider

This quickly became a national story. Oprah Winfrey traveled to Clemson. The NCAA even waived its rule against extra benefits to allow for the establishment of a trust fund for Ray Ray and Fahmarr (it generated $100,000).

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

On the other side of that uplifting story is Tonya's story of drug addiction. Tonya said she didn't learn until years later how much her depression contributed to her yearning for drugs, and she says she has been sober for three years and has a full-time job.

Join us for this great listen on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast!