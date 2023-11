BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It was another big recruiting weekend in Clemson, South Carolina. And a visit from Durham (N.C.) Rivals100 defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell was one reason why.

Said Campbell in an interview with Tigerillustrated.com: "Honestly -- woo, I like Clemson a lot. I didn't even know what to say because I was just amazed by everything."

Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on Campbell's visit and of course his recruitment in our second update of the day.

