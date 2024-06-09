BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Late Saturday night Cocoa (Fla.) standout and Dabo Swinney camper Brady Hart was one of two quarterbacks to receive an offer from Clemson's coaching staff.

Sunday morning the nation's No. 42 prospect overall regardless of position spoke with our John Garcia where he weighed in on how it all went down and what's next.

TOP 50 RECRUIT BRADY HART WEIGHS IN ON NEW CLEMSON OFFER (For subscribers-only)

