Clemson's elite junior day later this month is expected to be stocked with defensive line targets given the importance of reloading the cupboard for the 2023 recruiting class.

One of the priorities who will be on hand is Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley.

"They just like saying that they need me more than as a player," Burley told Tigerillustrated.com. "I fit them more as a person."