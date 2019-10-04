News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 09:58:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Alabama defensive lineman could visit Clemson again next week

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A top Alabama prospect has his eye on a return visit to Clemson for next week’s game against Florida State.

Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing sophomore defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry had planned to take in the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M last month but was unable to make it because of funeral to attend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}