Tigerillustrated.com

When Clemson won its third national championship just over two months ago, folks wanted immediate recruiting returns. Hey, we’re an instant gratification society.

That’s not the way it works, though. Nor is that how the Tigers would want to work it – after all, one of the pillars of their recruiting success is only taking commitments from prospects who will stick to their pledges and be invested in Clemson. That’s a relationship that requires time.

Clemson already owns nine commitments for this recruiting class, so it’s not as if the ball isn’t already rolling.