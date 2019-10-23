THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

On Wednesday Roebuck - Dorman's P.J. Hall became not only the highest-rated recruit of the Brad Brownell Era, but the highest-rated acquisition (out of high school) by Clemson's basketball program since five-star forward Milton Jennings of Summerville back in 2009.

Hall's pledge Wednesday marked the sixth acquisition for Brownell with at least a four-star rating, as billed by the Rivals.com network.