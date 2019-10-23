Top rated recruits of the Brad Brownell Era
On Wednesday Roebuck - Dorman's P.J. Hall became not only the highest-rated recruit of the Brad Brownell Era, but the highest-rated acquisition (out of high school) by Clemson's basketball program since five-star forward Milton Jennings of Summerville back in 2009.
Hall's pledge Wednesday marked the sixth acquisition for Brownell with at least a four-star rating, as billed by the Rivals.com network.
Brad Brownell's Highest-Rated Recruits
|PROSPECT
|CLASS
|Rivals.com RATING
|NATIONAL RANKING
|
2020
|
No. 62
|
2014
|
No. 75
|
2011
|
No. 83
|
2017
|
No. 93
|
2019
|
No. 105
|
2016
|
NR
