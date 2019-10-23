News More News
Top rated recruits of the Brad Brownell Era

On Wednesday Roebuck - Dorman's P.J. Hall became not only the highest-rated recruit of the Brad Brownell Era, but the highest-rated acquisition (out of high school) by Clemson's basketball program since five-star forward Milton Jennings of Summerville back in 2009.

Hall's pledge Wednesday marked the sixth acquisition for Brownell with at least a four-star rating, as billed by the Rivals.com network.

Brad Brownell's Highest-Rated Recruits
PROSPECT CLASS Rivals.com RATING NATIONAL RANKING

P.J. Hall

2020

No. 62

Donte Grantham

2014

No. 75

Bernard Sullivan

2011

No. 83

Aamir Simms

2017

No. 93

Chase Hunter

2019

No. 105

A.J. Oliver

2016

NR
The following comprise all four-star recruits acquired under Clemson head coach Brad Brownell. Transfers are not included above.

