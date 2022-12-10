Tough night for Clemson in Atlanta
The lights went out in Georgia for Clemson Saturday evening in Atlanta after upset-minded Loyola Chicago shot 56.3-percent from the floor and drilled 12 of 24 baskets from three-point range in a 76-58 win over the Tigers.
It marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs and a matchup at State Farm Arena a part of this weekend’s Holiday Hoopsgiving.
Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Tigers (8-3, 1-0) while the Ramblers got back to .500 at 5-5.
Loyola Chicago played a clean game for much of the way, while poor shot selection, turnovers and a 38.9-percent mark from the field ensured that the Tigers would trail for much of the evening.
Brevin Galloway sunk a three-pointer just four minutes in to give Clemson a 12-8 advantage. It would be the Tigers' largest lead of the game.
Braden Norris would quickly respond for the Ramblers with a basket of his own from long range.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Six and a half minutes into the first half Alex Hemenway's basket gave Clemson a 14-11 lead.
The Tigers' last lead of the game, a 14-13 edge, would come with 11:44 remaining in the period following a television timeout. From there, Loyola Chicago would begin a 9-2 run before ultimately closing the half up 37-26, giving Clemson its largest halftime deficit of the season.
Non-football-related & off topics
With 6:36 to go in the second half, Ian Schieffelin's layup would pull Clemson to within eight, down 63-55. The Tigers would come no closer the rest of the way after the Ramblers quickly recaptured momentum with a 13-3 run. Following Schieffelin's layup, Clemson would drop just one more basket in the final 6:36 with a Josh Beadle layup at the 0:57 mark which would cap all scoring for the night.
The Tigers, which came into the contest sixth nationally in three-point percentage (42%), connected on just 3-of-21 (14.3%) attempts from long range. Chase Hunter's 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting led all Clemson scorers. Galloway (12) and Hunter Tyson (10) also reached double figures in scoring. Tyson's six rebounds were a team-high. Tiger big man P.J. Hall added just seven points (24 minutes).
Philip Alston led the Ramblers in scoring with a game-high 23 points, while Norris added 19 on 5-of-10 from three-point range. The Ramblers led for 32 minutes.
All three of Clemson's losses this season have come away from Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Tigers will get a week off to regroup before facing Richmond next Saturday, December 17 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville as part of the Greenville Winter Invitational.
Christmas DEALS on CLEMSON gear/apparel & Orange Bowl gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!