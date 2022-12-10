Box score The lights went out in Georgia for Clemson Saturday evening in Atlanta after upset-minded Loyola Chicago shot 56.3-percent from the floor and drilled 12 of 24 baskets from three-point range in a 76-58 win over the Tigers. It marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs and a matchup at State Farm Arena a part of this weekend’s Holiday Hoopsgiving. Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Tigers (8-3, 1-0) while the Ramblers got back to .500 at 5-5.

Atlanta product Chase Hunter led Clemson in scoring Saturday, but the Tigers were unable to get any momentum going in a double-digit loss to Loyola Chicago. (Getty)

Loyola Chicago played a clean game for much of the way, while poor shot selection, turnovers and a 38.9-percent mark from the field ensured that the Tigers would trail for much of the evening. Brevin Galloway sunk a three-pointer just four minutes in to give Clemson a 12-8 advantage. It would be the Tigers' largest lead of the game. Braden Norris would quickly respond for the Ramblers with a basket of his own from long range. Six and a half minutes into the first half Alex Hemenway's basket gave Clemson a 14-11 lead. The Tigers' last lead of the game, a 14-13 edge, would come with 11:44 remaining in the period following a television timeout. From there, Loyola Chicago would begin a 9-2 run before ultimately closing the half up 37-26, giving Clemson its largest halftime deficit of the season. With 6:36 to go in the second half, Ian Schieffelin's layup would pull Clemson to within eight, down 63-55. The Tigers would come no closer the rest of the way after the Ramblers quickly recaptured momentum with a 13-3 run. Following Schieffelin's layup, Clemson would drop just one more basket in the final 6:36 with a Josh Beadle layup at the 0:57 mark which would cap all scoring for the night.