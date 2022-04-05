Transfer Culture

CLEMSON -- The hottest portal-related topic that relates to Clemson is, of course and by far, whether Dabo Swinney will dip into it this offseason.

Given that he has already said the staff is "very actively" looking for an offensive lineman, it won't be a big news event if and when that happens.

The more sneaky-interesting topic pertaining to the portal is whether Clemson can avoid defections between now and the May 1st deadline.

A bold-faced disclaimer: We're not saying we've picked up information that a player or players are or even considering transferring. Let's get that clear.