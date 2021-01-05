 TigerIllustrated - Transfer trend
Transfer trend

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney technically graduated after his third season, then added a second bachelor’s degree after his fourth year.

Our favorite line from The WestZone message board in recent memory: Subscriber JAMCRACKER99 cracked that if Pinckney exercised the NCAA exemption for another season of eligibility at Clemson, we were going to have to start referring to him as Dr. Pinckney.

As you saw Monday, Pinckney was joined by redshirt junior Jordan Williams as the Tigers lost their top two reserve defensive tackles to the transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal is currently jammed full of players looking for opportunities elsewhere.
