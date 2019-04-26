Tigerillustrated.com

Trayvon Mullen to Oakland
The Clemson draft party continued Friday night in Nashville (Tenn.) as cornerback Trayvon Mullen was taken in the second round by the Oakland Raiders as the 40th overall pick of the draft.
Mullen was preceded in the draft by former teammates (DE) Clelin Ferrell, (DT) Christian Wilkins and (DT) Dexter Lawrence. The trio fell within the first 17 picks of the draft on Thursday with Ferrell going as the fourth overall pick to Oakland, followed by Wilkins' selection by Miami at No. 13. Lawrence was taken by the New York Giants as the 17th overall pick.
Mullen had one year of eligibility remaining, but opted to turn pro after helping the Tigers to their second National Championship in the last three years.
The Coconut Creek (Fla.) native was a second-team All-American in 2018. Mullen finished his Clemson career with 94 tackles and four interceptions spanning 26 starts, largely being ignored by opposing quarterbacks in his final season.
Mullen came to Clemson in 2016 after strongly considering offers from LSU, Alabama and Florida State. All told, the former four-star recruit entertained nearly four-dozen offers out of high school.
Rivals.com billed Mullen as the nation's 10th-best cornerback recruit in 2016 and 21st overall regardless of position in the state of Florida.
