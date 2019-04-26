Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The Clemson draft party continued Friday night in Nashville (Tenn.) as cornerback Trayvon Mullen was taken in the second round by the Oakland Raiders as the 40th overall pick of the draft.

Mullen was preceded in the draft by former teammates (DE) Clelin Ferrell, (DT) Christian Wilkins and (DT) Dexter Lawrence. The trio fell within the first 17 picks of the draft on Thursday with Ferrell going as the fourth overall pick to Oakland, followed by Wilkins' selection by Miami at No. 13. Lawrence was taken by the New York Giants as the 17th overall pick.

Mullen had one year of eligibility remaining, but opted to turn pro after helping the Tigers to their second National Championship in the last three years.