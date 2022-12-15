CLEMSON -- Earlier this week at practice, there was zero mystery as to Mickey Conn's objective as he repeatedly sent scout-team slot receivers on go routes and asked his safeties to turn and run over and over and over again.

"This guy ran a 10.4 in the 100," Conn said. "You better open up and go."

This guy would be Jalin Hyatt, the vertical weapon that drove defenses crazy all year long as Josh Huepel's spaced-based system made corners and safeties look helpless.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

That would be the guy whose decision to opt-out accelerated the Christmas spirit at yesterday's practice. The news started circulating early in practice with Christmas songs already blaring through the loudspeakers.

While surely the news of Hyatt's absence made Conn and Wes Goodwin feel like Santa came early, ultimately everyone can probably agree that it further accentuates an unfortunate weirdness that accompanies this game and other bowl games.