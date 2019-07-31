Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has less than a handful of offers out to 2021 safeties, and it drew a visit from one of them Tuesday before the bell sounds for the NCAA’s no-contact period.
Hopewell (Va.) DB TreVeyon Henderson spent a couple of hours on campus with his mother.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news