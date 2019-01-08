Tigerillustrated.com

But it wasn’t just the pass to Higgins that left jaws agape, NFL front offices drooling and the Alabama defensive backfield shredded. It was the way the ball left his hand – as if it were shot out of a laser gun, whistling 43 yards with barely any arc and somehow managing to arrive softly into Higgins’ hands. It was a throw that few college quarterbacks can make. It was a throw few NFL quarterbacks can make. And it was the first sign of an arrival for the ages.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The throw left Trevor Lawrence’s hand at the Clemson 12-yard line in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night. It landed in receiver Tee Higgins ’ hands on the Alabama 45-yard line, the first dazzling completion for Lawrence on a night defined by them.

The sun has officially risen on Sunshine’s career, as Lawrence’s golden locks will frame the face of college football for the next two seasons. At age 19, after just 11 college starts, Lawrence is showing the promise of a generational talent at the college level and a transcendent prospect at the next level. “He looks like an NFL quarterback,” texted one scout on Monday night, “right now.”



The scariest part of Clemson's dominating 44-16 blowout over No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game is that Lawrence has two years remaining before he can enter the NFL draft. Trevor Lawrence would likely be the No. 1 pick in this NFL draft, as he’s that rare of specimen, that caliber of arm talent and that poised. This is merely the beginning of something truly special at Clemson.

Lawrence is the first true freshman quarterback to start and win a title game since 1985 when Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway did it. And that once-a-generation moment is the proper prism to ponder his potential through.

We’re looking at a no-brainer All-Pro of the Andrew Luck variety. Lawrence has the size at 6-foot-6, and his reed-like 215-pound frame can still afford at least 20 more pounds of muscle. He’s not perfect, as opposing coaches have said he still needs to evolve from his half-field reads. But there’s a tantalizing talent and package that’s rare, deserving of every morsel of hyperbole destined to fly his way.

“He’s a great face for college football,” Clemson president James Clements told Yahoo Sports. “I’m thrilled he’s the face of our university.”

Lawrence overcame some jitters on the first two possessions to finish the night 20-for-32 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps most indicative of his fearless night was that Clemson finished 10-for-14 on third downs, as he came up with timely completion after timely completion. He won the Offensive MVP of the title game on Monday night, a high bar to set this early in his career.

Peeking ahead, it’s almost unfair that the most talented quarterback in college football in a decade has the most decadent skill players in the game. Essentially every relevant skill player on Clemson returns next season, minus cult-hero receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Higgins finished the night with three catches for 81 yards, including a touchdown that may have been Lawrence’s most gutsy throw of the night. He whizzed a 5-yard laser over two defenders, which made the game 44-16 late in the third quarter.