{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 14:34:06 -0600') }}

TREVOR WORLD

Larry Williams
Senior Writer

National media descended on Clemson's locker room to ask the natural questions about the effortless surgery performed by the kid with the long hair.

Is it surprising?

Did you expect it?

Answers: Not at all, and absolutely.

To the casual observer, it's jarring to hear a group of coaches and players say these types of things about a kid who's doing it all for the first time.

Eight months ago, we all wondered how he'd perform with the spotlight shining on Clemson's spring game.

Clemson true freshman QB Trevor Lawrence is now at the doorstep of 3,000 yards passing and 30 touchdowns.
