National media descended on Clemson's locker room to ask the natural questions about the effortless surgery performed by the kid with the long hair.

Is it surprising?

Did you expect it?

Answers: Not at all, and absolutely.

To the casual observer, it's jarring to hear a group of coaches and players say these types of things about a kid who's doing it all for the first time.

Eight months ago, we all wondered how he'd perform with the spotlight shining on Clemson's spring game.