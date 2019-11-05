THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney made many resolutions upon taking over as Clemson's head coach.

Among the most important changes: He was going to get the ball to the team's best players as many times as possible.

Entering the 2009 season, his first full season in charge, Swinney promised fans they were going to see a lot of C.J. Spiller. He said he was going to ride Spiller's talents so much that No. 28 was going to need to be outfitted with a saddle.

The present day, of course, is a much different era in Clemson football history. Where back in those days the Tigers had a sprinkling of elite players, now they have a smorgasbord.