BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, what one weekend Clemson official visitor told us late last night after he met with multiple Clemson coaches over the last 24 hours.

Details on three more prospects for the class of 2025 (who were not in for an official visit) we are currently tracking.

And a lot of intel ahead of this morning's opening round of the 2024 Dabo Swinney Camp where numerous four-star prospects are slated to be on campus.

TUESDAY A.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

*****************

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, FREE membership until the start of August Camp!

** This Offer Expires in a few days.

** Use promo code: TIVISIT

** Sign up HERE to get your FREE membership to Tigerillustrated.com!