 TigerIllustrated - Tuesday A.M. Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 06:28:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday A.M. Update

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Oklahoma's sudden vacancy has logically placed a spotlight on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. So what's on tap for the longtime Clemson assistant today?

Also, the latest we have today following Clemson's Monday night in-home visit with top 100 recruit Trevor Etienne of Jennings, La.

And what we are hearing on soon-to-be four-star wideout Wesley Grimes of Raleigh, N.C.

TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: RIVALS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}