Tuesday Almada Update

One of Clemson's newest offers is to Marion (Mass.) defensive tackle Marcus Almada, whose high school coach also coached former Tiger All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

It's been a very busy, though productive month for Almada already, with a visit to the Tigers' Elite Retreat and a Clemson offer, followed by offers from Notre Dame and Penn State since.

Today, a conversation with Tigerillustrated.com to get the latest on his recruitment, additional intel on his Clemson visit, his thoughts on Dabo Swinney and much more.

