BECOME A SUBSCRIBER TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The leading defensive target on Clemson's recruiting board headlined its guest list for Saturday's game against Louisville.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have much more on Buford (Ga.) defensive lineman and top 40 national recruit Bryce Perry-Wright, who has ties to Clemson's football program.

TUESDAY BRYCE PERRY-WRIGHT UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

*******************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!