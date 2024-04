BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Now that the dust has settled following Clemson's annual spring game, we have the latest we are hearing on numerous key players, notably sophomores (OL) Harris Sewell and (TE) Olsen Patt-Henry, as well as veteran defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart.

TUESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

