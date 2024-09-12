PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Top 100 recruit commits to Clemson

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell has scored his next high school commitment for the coming signing class.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star guard Zac Foster has announced his commitment to Clemson.

ALSO SEE: Thursday Clemson Football Nuggets | Thursday Clemson Football Recruiting Insider | Highly ranked offensive lineman details Clemson return trip | Wednesday Clemson Football Nuggets |.Midweek Clemson Football Insider | New in-state 4-star offer assesses Clemson's chances |

Advertisement

Foster (6-3, 180), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Cincinnati and West Virginia among others.

Virginia Tech, though, emerged as the primary competition and drew Foster to an opening official visit two weekends ago. The Hokies accounted for his earliest power conference offer.

Clemson jumped in after scouting him again during the early July travel period.

In the spring, he was named to the second-team adidas 3SSB squad upon averaging 16 points, 3.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 13 games with the Atlanta Celtics.

Foster took his official visit last weekend with his parents in conjunction with the Appalachian State home football game.

His player host was forward Chauncey Wiggins.

Clemson is courting Foster as a combo guard, with that job coming open after this season with the departure of Boston College grad transfer Jaeden Zackery.

He becomes the second prep commitment for the Tigers' class, joining Mooresville (N.C.) forward Trent Steinour.

Top 100 recruit Zac Foster looks into the Tigerillustrated.com camera in Death Valley last Saturday night.
Top 100 recruit Zac Foster looks into the Tigerillustrated.com camera in Death Valley last Saturday night. (Tigerillustrated.com)

"Love his potential," Rivals.com national basketball analyst Rob Cassidy said. "Thought he did some really nice things playing with the Atlanta Celtics this year. His big thing is he needs to add weight because the quickness, the wingspan and the motor are all there in spades. If he gets stronger, he has the tools to be a fantastic positional rebounder and finish at the rim. He handles the ball really well and is an above-average shooter from deep.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"I think he is capable of playing both guard spots down the road, though I might like him better at the 1 as his floor vision improves and his handle continues to tighten."

Our off topics forum

Clemson is set to have five scholarship players come off the books following this season in guards Zackery and Chase Hunter, forward Ian Schieffelin, center Viktor Lakhin, forward Myles Foster.

We anticipate Clemson signing at least one more high school prospect, with the staff taking aim for an athletic forward specifically.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Foster's recruitment in our Monday Insider.

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3RvcC0xMDAtcmVjcnVpdC1jb21taXRzLXRvLWNsZW1zb24iLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy RmNsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0b3AtMTAwLXJlY3J1aXQt Y29tbWl0cy10by1jbGVtc29uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK