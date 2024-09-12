College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star guard Zac Foster has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell has scored his next high school commitment for the coming signing class.

Foster (6-3, 180), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Cincinnati and West Virginia among others.

Virginia Tech, though, emerged as the primary competition and drew Foster to an opening official visit two weekends ago. The Hokies accounted for his earliest power conference offer.

Clemson jumped in after scouting him again during the early July travel period.

In the spring, he was named to the second-team adidas 3SSB squad upon averaging 16 points, 3.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 13 games with the Atlanta Celtics.

Foster took his official visit last weekend with his parents in conjunction with the Appalachian State home football game.

His player host was forward Chauncey Wiggins.

Clemson is courting Foster as a combo guard, with that job coming open after this season with the departure of Boston College grad transfer Jaeden Zackery.

He becomes the second prep commitment for the Tigers' class, joining Mooresville (N.C.) forward Trent Steinour.