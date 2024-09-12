Top 100 recruit commits to Clemson
Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell has scored his next high school commitment for the coming signing class.
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star guard Zac Foster has announced his commitment to Clemson.
Foster (6-3, 180), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Cincinnati and West Virginia among others.
Virginia Tech, though, emerged as the primary competition and drew Foster to an opening official visit two weekends ago. The Hokies accounted for his earliest power conference offer.
Clemson jumped in after scouting him again during the early July travel period.
In the spring, he was named to the second-team adidas 3SSB squad upon averaging 16 points, 3.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 13 games with the Atlanta Celtics.
Foster took his official visit last weekend with his parents in conjunction with the Appalachian State home football game.
His player host was forward Chauncey Wiggins.
Clemson is courting Foster as a combo guard, with that job coming open after this season with the departure of Boston College grad transfer Jaeden Zackery.
He becomes the second prep commitment for the Tigers' class, joining Mooresville (N.C.) forward Trent Steinour.
"Love his potential," Rivals.com national basketball analyst Rob Cassidy said. "Thought he did some really nice things playing with the Atlanta Celtics this year. His big thing is he needs to add weight because the quickness, the wingspan and the motor are all there in spades. If he gets stronger, he has the tools to be a fantastic positional rebounder and finish at the rim. He handles the ball really well and is an above-average shooter from deep.
"I think he is capable of playing both guard spots down the road, though I might like him better at the 1 as his floor vision improves and his handle continues to tighten."
Clemson is set to have five scholarship players come off the books following this season in guards Zackery and Chase Hunter, forward Ian Schieffelin, center Viktor Lakhin, forward Myles Foster.
We anticipate Clemson signing at least one more high school prospect, with the staff taking aim for an athletic forward specifically.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Foster's recruitment in our Monday Insider.