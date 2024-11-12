BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In this lengthy feature, Tigerillustrated.com has new intel to report on the injury front (involving an offensive lineman) we can now share with subscribers after talking with contacts.

What we are hearing on Peter Woods' injury and availability as practice rolls on in Clemson this week.

Also, we have additional insight on Clemson's personnel shuffling on the offensive line.

And we've done a lot of due diligence on Pitt's offense in recent days, including the Panthers' very dicey situation at quarterback.

TUESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

***************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!