BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have updates on multiple injured Clemson football players after talking with contacts over the last 24 hours.

Also, additional intel on numerous true freshmen through the first three games of the season.

And why our assessment of Clemson's defense to this point is, well, complicated.

TUESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS & INJURY UPDATES (For subscribers-only)

***********************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!