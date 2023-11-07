Tuesday Clemson Insider Notes
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
It's a new day at Tigerillustrated.com. And that means another Insider.
Highlights from today's Insider include ...
-- The latest we have on former Michigan state commit (OL) Andrew Dennis of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
-- Details on an Upstate prospect we have been tracking for months who continues to build an impressive offer sheet.
-- The latest on a former Dabo Swinney camper, an offensive lineman, out of Florida who will be making a return trip to Clemson this weekend.
-- And an update on a Georgia prospect with big offers who was on Clemson's campus recently. He is the nephew of a current Tiger football player.
TUESDAY CLEMSON INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)
BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!