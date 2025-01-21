BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

One four-star prospect we're keeping an eye on has seen his stock soar in recent weeks, as offers have continued to pour in, not to mention a new four-star billing from Rivals.com. And he's very familiar with Clemson, having competed at the Dabo Swinney camp since the fifth grade. But the Tigers have work to do here.

Also, our latest on top 30 recruit and longtime Clemson target (DB) Samari Matthews of Cornelius (N.C.) following his visit from a Clemson assistant coach.

TUESDAY EVENING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)