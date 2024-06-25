BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more details on new four-star Clemson wide receiver offer Dillon Alfred of Saraland, Ala.

In addition, we can tell you what this means for Clemson's recruitment of the position moving forward, including its impact on outstanding offers Cortez Mills and Samari Reed.

TUESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG JUNE DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!