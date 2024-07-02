BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more intel to deliver to subscribers ahead of upcoming decisions from two highly-regarded Clemson targets - four-star wide receiver Samari Reed of Coconut Creek (Fla.) and quarterback Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek, Ariz.

Also, some interesting new info on a current four-star Clemson commit.

TUESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG JUNE DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!