ago football Edit

Tuesday Insider

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The guest list for Clemson's clash with No. 1-ranked UGA continues to grow by the day.

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we'll unveil more big recruiting names slated to be in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, including two more top 50 recruits and the latest intel we have on each.

TUESDAY INSIDER

***************************

