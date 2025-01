BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Martin Luther King Jr. Day meant schools were closed, which usually wipes out much of the utility in recruiting travel.

But Clemson manufactured the means to make use of the time, with Dabo Swinney still getting in front of a couple of four-star offensive line targets. Tigerillustrated.com has more on those two prospects today, as well as an in-state prospect we are now keeping a closer eye on.

