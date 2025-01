BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com kicks off this Tuesday with updates on multiple top 100 prospects.

And both were seen by Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney on Monday. In fact Swinney saw three four-star targets on Monday.

We have more on Monday's visits, their recruitment and campus visit plans in our first update of the day.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)