Tuesday Insider Notes
Clemson has offered two defensive ends in the rising junior class.
There haven’t been many opportunities for additional evaluation yet. But the Tigers are keeping their eyes open for as well as on other potential candidates as more info becomes available.
We can tell you that one in which they have keen interest is Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit’s Keaten Wade.
