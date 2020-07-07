In the times we’ve mentioned Clemson's staff potentially expanding the board for its offensive line candidates, two prevailing sentiments have surfaced.

One has been that of discouragement; oh no, the supposition goes, the Tigers have missed on their two or three elite targets. The other is impatience: What’s taken so long? They should have already been pushing for this guy or that one, especially before it’s too late – as the thinking seems to go.

We’ve witnessed cases where Clemson hit home runs by waiting till the end, others where the risk didn’t pan out.

But here’s believing it premature to render judgment more than five months out before the early signing period.