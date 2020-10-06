 Clemson Tigers football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 06:25:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

There are many factors as to why Clemson will proceed slow if not slower this fall with its initial 2022 pursuits, as we’ve indicated.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Another reason to pump the brakes would be to let other schools take themselves out of the picture with certain prospects.

This comes to mind particularly as we assess the Tigers’ numerous cornerback options next cycle.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}