After the last two cycles, it feels like a Clemson in-state recruiting explosion.

Greer (S.C.) four-star junior tight end Jaleel Skinner picked up an offer this past weekend, giving the Tigers four in-state targets already for the 2022 class.

On the heels of Clemson only extending its first – and probably only – 2021 in-state offer a month ago to Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork athlete commitment Will Taylor … this seems notable.

As Clemson has evolved into a lasting national power, recruiting reach has expanded nationally, and so the Tigers have had more leverage to pick their parts from wherever they choose. Thus, given South Carolina’s lack of much top-end talent in recent years, fewer Palmetto State prospects have met their threshold.