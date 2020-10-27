TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

A prospect we highlighted a couple of weeks ago continues to build his case to be a Clemson target.

Cummings (Ga.) West Forsyth junior tight end Oscar Delp had another big night Friday, posting nine catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-34 double-overtime victory against South Forsyth.

Delp (6-4, 220) has picked up offers this month from Ohio State, Stanford, UNC and Auburn. Michigan and Georgia got the ball rolling last month, with USC, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Duke and Boston College factoring among the other offers.

We brought to light that Delp’s uncle, James Chappell, played receiver at Clemson in the mid-1990s and was a teammate of Tigers quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.