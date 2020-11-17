TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes

Tuesday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
We closed the Monday Insider with an update on Clemson’s priority target at cornerback: Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star Nyland Green.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Green (6-1, 175), ranked No. 149 nationally by Rivals.com, has changed directions multiple times over the past year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news