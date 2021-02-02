TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes

Tuesday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Sounds like there won't be a spring evaluation period.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
But permitting on-campus interaction between college coaches and recruits would be a welcomed baby step, and maybe the most significant one in a return to standard operating procedure.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news