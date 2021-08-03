 TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-03 06:28:18 -0500') }} football

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Earlier this year, there were terse conversations on The West Zone message board about Clemson having to hit the fallback board for a quarterback.

Now we're discussing whether Clemson took the guy who might wind up the No. 1-ranked quarterback in his class.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star Quinn Ewers announced Monday that he is forgoing his high school senior season and enrolling to play immediately at Ohio State.

