Tuesday Insider Notes

Earlier this year, there were terse conversations on The West Zone message board about Clemson having to hit the fallback board for a quarterback.

Now we're discussing whether Clemson took the guy who might wind up the No. 1-ranked quarterback in his class.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star Quinn Ewers announced Monday that he is forgoing his high school senior season and enrolling to play immediately at Ohio State.